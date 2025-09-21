NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,715,000 after purchasing an additional 227,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.