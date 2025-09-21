NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

