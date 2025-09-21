NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2%

MCK stock opened at $698.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.44. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

