NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,814,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $194.61 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVLT

About CommVault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.