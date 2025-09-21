NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,176,000 after buying an additional 516,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,252,000 after buying an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,528,000 after buying an additional 387,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,726,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,321,000 after buying an additional 320,580 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $119.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

