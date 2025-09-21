NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $233.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,024 shares of company stock worth $76,664,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

