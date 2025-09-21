NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the sale, the director owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,081.53. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

