NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 10,466 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.07% of CECO Environmental worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $217,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,500. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $5,128,900. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 4.4%

CECO opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

View Our Latest Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.