NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 142,038 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $12,530,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $7,417,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $6,844,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

