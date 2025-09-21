NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $103,503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 220,239 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 4,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 169,016 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $35,896,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $27,800,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.58, for a total transaction of $184,478.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,654.36. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,654.70. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,803 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $281.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.67.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.80.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

