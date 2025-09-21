NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,134,000 after acquiring an additional 186,440 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,212,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,338,000 after acquiring an additional 651,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,447,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

