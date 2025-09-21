NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 195 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.85%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

