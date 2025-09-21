NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

