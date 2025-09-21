NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 7,765 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,586,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,708 shares in the company, valued at $17,786,399.52. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,152 shares of company stock worth $8,809,160 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ACMR opened at $35.89 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

