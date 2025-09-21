NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.35.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

View Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.