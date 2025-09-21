Novartis AG $NVS Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

