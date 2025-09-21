NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells $20,773,656.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 577,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $20,773,656.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,651,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,450,796. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 18th, Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $46,486,980.80.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Corp Fluor sold 771,543 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $28,747,692.18.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in NuScale Power by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NuScale Power by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

