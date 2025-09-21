NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Range Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

