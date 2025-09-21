Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,472,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 598,997 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.