Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital's price target points to a potential upside of 422.39% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 4.15. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,197.71% and a negative return on equity of 255.25%. Research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 198.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ocugen by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Ocugen by 108.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

