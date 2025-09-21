Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 490.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,286 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

