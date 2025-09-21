Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 96.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,180 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $31,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 44.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Old Republic International by 106.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 404,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,306,000 after purchasing an additional 375,916 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $39.79 on Friday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Therace Risch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,037.50. This trade represents a 18.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.