Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Free Report ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC owned about 0.23% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

ONCY stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

