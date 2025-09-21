ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ STKS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. ONE Group Hospitality has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,823,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,350.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 350,091 shares of company stock worth $1,669,918 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

