Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. $OPY Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.08% of Oppenheimer worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 581.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Oppenheimer by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,548.46. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $78.53 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.18 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

