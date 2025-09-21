PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.98. Bank of America now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 2,226,107 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.8%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
