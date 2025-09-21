PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.98. Bank of America now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 2,226,107 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 247,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3,375.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 678,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

