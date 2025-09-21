Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,288 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $218.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

