Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

