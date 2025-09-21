Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 425.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 556,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $323.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.