Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $76.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.23%.The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.65%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.