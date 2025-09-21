Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 106,521 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,629,867.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 275,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,166,725.60. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.03 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

