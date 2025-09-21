Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 99,188 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 382,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,592.64. The trade was a 20.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after buying an additional 199,467 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 334.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 338.5% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

