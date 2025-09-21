Peel Hunt Upgrades Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to “Strong-Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 0.4%

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Shares of BTDPY opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

