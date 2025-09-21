Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.26 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,676,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $175,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after buying an additional 11,133,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $134,119,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 300.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

