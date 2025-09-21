Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 213.48% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 15th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
