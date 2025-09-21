Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 215. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pets at Home Group traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 190.20 ($2.56), with a volume of 9942952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.40 ($3.08).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PETS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The firm has a market cap of £866.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

