Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $3,742,362.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,225,572. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of PINS opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

