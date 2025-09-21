Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Pop Mart International Group alerts:

Pop Mart International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PMRTY opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Pop Mart International Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $44.68.

About Pop Mart International Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Mart International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Mart International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.