Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Pop Mart International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PMRTY opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Pop Mart International Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $44.68.
About Pop Mart International Group
