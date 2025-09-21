Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of PFG opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

