PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

PTC Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

