Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

