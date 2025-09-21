Q2 Earnings Forecast for AZZ Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AZZ)

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZZ in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $421.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

AZZ Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AZZ opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. AZZ has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,324.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,576.84. The trade was a 38.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AZZ by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AZZ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

