Q2 Earnings Forecast for Bandwidth Issued By Zacks Research

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The company had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 2,257 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $34,058.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,433.54. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 2,132 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $28,355.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,929.10. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $1,139,601 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 326.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bandwidth by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 296,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

