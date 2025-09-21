Q2 Earnings Forecast for NanoXplore Issued By Cormark

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.
NanoXplore Trading Down 3.1%
GRA opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$482.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NanoXplore
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.