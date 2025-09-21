Q2 Earnings Forecast for NanoXplore Issued By Cormark

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

NanoXplore Trading Down 3.1%

GRA opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$482.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

