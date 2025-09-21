Q2 EPS Estimates for Nicola Mining Raised by Noble Financial

Get Nicola Mining alerts:

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicola Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Nicola Mining’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Nicola Mining Price Performance

Nicola Mining stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Nicola Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26. The stock has a market cap of C$211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of -0.51.

Nicola Mining Company Profile

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicola Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicola Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.