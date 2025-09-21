Q3 Earnings Estimate for CRL Issued By William Blair

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst M. Smock anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.07.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

