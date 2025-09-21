Q3 Earnings Forecast for APVO Issued By Roth Capital

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($15.84) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($14.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.94) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($83.20) by $74.80.

APVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptevo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219,040.00.

APVO opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $381.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Birchview Capital LP owned 1.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

