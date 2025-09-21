Q3 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. BNP Paribas cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.28.

DLTR opened at $95.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

