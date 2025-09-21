Q3 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $521.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.82. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 437,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

