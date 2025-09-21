Quantum Computing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 137,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 59,084 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Quantum Computing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quantum Computing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 26.8%

Shares of QUBT opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 3.88. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Insider Activity

In other Quantum Computing news, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $14,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,287,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,756,016.38. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $266,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 67,931.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 366,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

